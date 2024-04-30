Centurion Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $46,760.88 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00063366 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

