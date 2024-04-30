Kava Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $688.38 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,352 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

