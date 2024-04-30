Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.59. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.