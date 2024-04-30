NFT 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,222.47 or 1.00142874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

