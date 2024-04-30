Sapient Capital LLC Has $10.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. 8,814,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

