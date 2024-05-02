Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

