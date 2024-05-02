Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.9 %

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

