ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 1,614,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,023. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

