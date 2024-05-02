Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 5,008,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -651,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.