Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 5,008,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -651,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.