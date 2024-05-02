SingularityNET Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $823.17 million and approximately $89.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.78968893 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $112,932,935.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

