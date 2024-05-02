VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Smart Money Group LLC’s Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 12.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $29,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,464 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

