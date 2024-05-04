Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $35.21 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,284. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

