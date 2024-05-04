eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.35.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 6,896,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 158.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

