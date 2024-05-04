Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.83

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.83 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.35). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 162,687 shares.

Eleco Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £88.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

