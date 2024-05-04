First National Trust Co Purchases 3,770 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

