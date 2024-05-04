Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Increased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PPA traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $102.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,096. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $103.26.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

