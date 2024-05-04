JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 3,578,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,906. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

