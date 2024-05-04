Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $248.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $234.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 26.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

