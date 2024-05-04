Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $14.04. Rand Capital shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 739 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rand Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Godley purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

