Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

SCHW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

