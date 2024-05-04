WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $21,776.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00129136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

