TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. 970,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.