aelf Achieves Market Cap of $397.27 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $397.27 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,834,940 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

