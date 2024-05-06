Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,832,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,754. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.