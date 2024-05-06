Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

