Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. 4,855,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $76.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

