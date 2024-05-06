Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $93,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

Chubb stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.05. 756,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,073. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.45.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

