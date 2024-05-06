Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Trading Up 50.7%

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 50.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

