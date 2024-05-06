Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fiske plc (LON:FKEGet Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.03). Approximately 229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

Fiske Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiske news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £3,650 ($4,585.43). Also, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,890 ($8,655.78). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,000. Corporate insiders own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

