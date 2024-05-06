Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $77,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,250.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,127. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,186.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,427.04.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

