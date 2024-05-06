NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $7.95 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.95 billion and $589.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00011759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00020181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,476,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,302,053 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

