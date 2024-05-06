PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). Approximately 7,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

PHSC Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About PHSC

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.