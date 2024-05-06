RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of RTX worth $98,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $101.91. 3,372,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,990. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

