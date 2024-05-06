Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 35,666 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,641,000 after purchasing an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,210,000 after purchasing an additional 342,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.32%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

