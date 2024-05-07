Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,050 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,340,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGDV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,169. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

