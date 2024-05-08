Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,728. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

