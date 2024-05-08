ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,933,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948,588. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

