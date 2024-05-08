TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,392. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

View Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.