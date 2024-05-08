Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

