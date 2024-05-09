ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

ATIP opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

