ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
ATIP opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATI Physical Therapy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.