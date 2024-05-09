Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $17.01 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

