Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $17.01 EPS.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Shares of AMR opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00.
Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources
In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.