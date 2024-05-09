Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
AAN stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Aaron’s
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.