United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of UPS opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

