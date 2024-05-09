CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.47

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

