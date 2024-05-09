Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,283 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.