Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.
Aperam Company Profile
