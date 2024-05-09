Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.31 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,916. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
