Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Energy Transfer has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
