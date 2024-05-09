Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIF opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

