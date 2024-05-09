PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

