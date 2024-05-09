PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
